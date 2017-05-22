WATCH: The last Mitchell Johnson over that sealed MI's IPL 2017 final fate against RPS
While some credit the entire bowling unit, others to the clever field set-up, but a lot goes out to Mitchell Johnson, who held onto his nerves in the final over, brought all his experience to use and restricted Pune from their maiden title.
New Delhi: The pulsating Sunday finale squared down to the final over, where Mumbai Indians finally broke their Pune-jinx in a last-ball thriller to defeat Rising Pune Supergiant by just one run and lift the Indian Premier League trophy for a record third time.
While some credit the entire bowling unit, others to the clever field set-up, but a lot goes out to Mitchell Johnson, who held onto his nerves in the final over, brought all his experience to use and restricted Pune from their maiden title.
11 runs, six deliveries to go. It was not a situation that Pune was new to. In their first encounter with Mumbai, earlier in the season, Smith chased down 13 off the final delivery to start off with their winning momentum. Manoj Tiwary, who was at strike, was also quite familiar with this situation, when he struck the winning run for Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2012 final against Chennai Super Kings. But May 21 just wasn't the night for the Giants.
https://t.co/do1gugnbbU #VIVOIPL via @ipl
— Cricket-atti (@cricketatti) May 22, 2017
First ball, off-cutter, well outside off as Tiwary shimmied to the left and swept it over square-leg for a boundary. The equation lowered to 7 off 5. Second delivery, anticiapted off-cutter, but ball slowed down. Tiwary mistiming his stroke sends the ball straight to Kieron Pollard at long-on.
Washington Sundar walked in next, with Smith at strike. 7 still needed, but now off 4. Rohit Sharma came up for a short discussion, some field changes made and Johnson was ready for the third delivery. Off-cutter again, fuller outside off stump as Smith with a half-volley lofted it over point and Ambati Rayudu took it in the deep. RPS' last remaining hope disappeared with the dismissal of the skipper as everyone from MI dug-out ran in to celebrate the joyous occasion.
7 still required for Pune, and now off just 3 balls. Dan Christian walked in. Fourth ball, yorker, outside off as Sundar failed to strike, but cleverly got Christian on strike.
6 off 2 for RPS. Fifth ball, over-pitched, down leg side as Christian flicks it over midwicket. Hardik sprinted in and dived, but failed to take a catch it as the Aussie all rounder got two runs off it. Final delivery, and Pune needed 4 runs off it. Three runs would have turned it into a Super Over.
Last ball, just short of a yorker, but again down leg side. Christian pushed it through deep square and deep midwicket. J Suchith ran in, fumbled, allowing them to take two runs, but threw it just in time to cease Pune from taking it into the tie-breaker round.
Mumbai Indians wrapped up Pune's hope of a maiden title as the IPL giants inscribed their name for the third time in ten years of the cash-rich league.
From Zee News
Live Score Card
Rising Pune Supergiant Vs Mumbai Indians
May 21 20:00 IST
Mumbai Indians beat Rising Pune Supergiant by 1 run
TBC Vs TBC
May 19 20:00 IST
Mumbai Indians won by 6 wickets with 33 balls remaining
IPL 2017 Points Table
-
IPL 2017, KKR vs RCB: Fuming Virat Kohli gives an earful to match official after getting out for golden duck — WATCH
-
WATCH: MS Dhoni's longest six in IPL 2017 lands on roof of Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB vs RPS match
-
Superman Sanju Samson's flying boundary-rope fielding sets internet on fire – Watch Video
-
IPL 2017: Robin Uthappa threatens Siddarth Kaul with body contact, then angry Yuvraj Singh takes over — WATCH
-
WATCH: MS Dhoni walks after nicking the ball during RPS vs KKR match in IPL 2017
-
IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma takes a flying, one-handed catch to dismiss AB de Villiers — WATCH
-
WATCH: Preity Zinta's priceless reaction after Chris Lynn's dismissal during KXIP vs KKR match in IPL 10
-
WATCH: The last Mitchell Johnson over that sealed MI's IPL 2017 final fate against RPS
-
WATCH: Shardul Thakur's brilliant catch to dismiss Rohit Sharma leaves Mrs Sharma bemused
-
WATCH: Yuvraj Singh claims IPL Glam Shot of the Season award for this beauty against KKR
-
IPL 2017 Final, RPS vs MI: This Twitter user predicted every detail of Sunday finale, got 8 out of 9 right
-
WATCH: MS Dhoni, Steve Smith's dismissals that proved game-changing for Mumbai Indians in IPL final
-
Chennai Super Kings congratulate Mumbai Indians, announce return to Indian Premier League
-
IPL Final: Rising Pune Supergiant delete tweet mocking Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma after 1st innings
ORANGE CAP
|1
|
David Warner
SRH
|
641Runs