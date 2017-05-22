close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

WATCH: The last Mitchell Johnson over that sealed MI's IPL 2017 final fate against RPS

While some credit the entire bowling unit, others to the clever field set-up, but a lot goes out to Mitchell Johnson, who held onto his nerves in the final over, brought all his experience to use and restricted Pune from their maiden title.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, May 22, 2017 - 23:00
WATCH: The last Mitchell Johnson over that sealed MI&#039;s IPL 2017 final fate against RPS
IANS

New Delhi: The pulsating Sunday finale squared down to the final over, where Mumbai Indians finally broke their Pune-jinx in a last-ball thriller to defeat Rising Pune Supergiant by just one run and lift the Indian Premier League trophy for a record third time.

While some credit the entire bowling unit, others to the clever field set-up, but a lot goes out to Mitchell Johnson, who held onto his nerves in the final over, brought all his experience to use and restricted Pune from their maiden title.

11 runs, six deliveries to go. It was not a situation that Pune was new to. In their first encounter with Mumbai, earlier in the season, Smith chased down 13 off the final delivery to start off with their winning momentum. Manoj Tiwary, who was at strike, was also quite familiar with this situation, when he struck the winning run for Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2012 final against Chennai Super Kings. But May 21 just wasn't the night for the Giants.

First ball, off-cutter, well outside off as Tiwary shimmied to the left and swept it over square-leg for a boundary. The equation lowered to 7 off 5. Second delivery, anticiapted off-cutter, but ball slowed down. Tiwary mistiming his stroke sends the ball straight to Kieron Pollard at long-on.

Washington Sundar walked in next, with Smith at strike. 7 still needed, but now off 4. Rohit Sharma came up for a short discussion, some field changes made and Johnson was ready for the third delivery. Off-cutter again, fuller outside off stump as Smith with a half-volley lofted it over point and Ambati Rayudu took it in the deep. RPS' last remaining hope disappeared with the dismissal of the skipper as everyone from MI dug-out ran in to celebrate the joyous occasion.

7 still required for Pune, and now off just 3 balls. Dan Christian walked in. Fourth ball, yorker, outside off as Sundar failed to strike, but cleverly got Christian on strike.

6 off 2 for RPS. Fifth ball, over-pitched, down leg side as Christian flicks it over midwicket. Hardik sprinted in and dived, but failed to take a catch it as the Aussie all rounder got two runs off it. Final delivery, and Pune needed 4 runs off it. Three runs would have turned it into a Super Over.

Last ball, just short of a yorker, but again down leg side. Christian pushed it through deep square and deep midwicket. J Suchith ran in, fumbled, allowing them to take two runs, but threw it just in time to cease Pune from taking it into the tie-breaker round.

Mumbai Indians wrapped up Pune's hope of a maiden title as the IPL giants inscribed their name for the third time in ten years of the cash-rich league.

TAGS

IPL 2017IPL 10IPLIPL newsIPL 2017 FINALIPL 10 finalcricket newsMI vs RPSRPSMIMumbai IndiansRising Pune SupergiantMitchell JohnsonRohit SharmaSteve SmithDan Christian

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

WATCH: Shardul Thakur&#039;s brilliant catch to dismiss Rohit Sharma leaves Mrs Sharma bemused
IPLcricket

WATCH: Shardul Thakur's brilliant catch to dismiss Roh...

Virat Kohli, Anil Kumble demand 150% hike for Grade A players; move may not favour MS Dhoni
cricket

Virat Kohli, Anil Kumble demand 150% hike for Grade A playe...

WATCH: Yuvraj Singh claims IPL Glam Shot of the Season award for this beauty against KKR
IPLcricket

WATCH: Yuvraj Singh claims IPL Glam Shot of the Season awar...

IPL 2017 Final, RPS vs MI: This Twitter user predicted every detail of Sunday finale, got 8 out of 9 right
IPLcricket

IPL 2017 Final, RPS vs MI: This Twitter user predicted ever...

WATCH: MS Dhoni, Steve Smith&#039;s dismissals that proved game-changing for Mumbai Indians in IPL final
IPLcricket

WATCH: MS Dhoni, Steve Smith's dismissals that proved...

Stephen Constantine wants intense competition for every spot in Team India&#039;s start XI
Football

Stephen Constantine wants intense competition for every spo...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

Live Score Card

RPS 128/6 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians beat Rising Pune Supergiant by 1 run
MI 129/8 (20.0 ov)

Rising Pune Supergiant Vs Mumbai Indians

May 21  20:00 IST
Mumbai Indians beat Rising Pune Supergiant by 1 run

TBC Vs TBC

May 19  20:00 IST
Mumbai Indians won by 6 wickets with 33 balls remaining
Click for full Schdule »

IPL 2017 Points Table

Teams MP Won Lost Pts
MI 14 10 4 20
RPS 14 9 5 18
SRH 14 8 5 17
KKR 14 8 5 16
KXIP 14 7 7 14
DD 14 6 8 12
GL 14 4 10 8
RCB 14 3 10 7

ORANGE CAP

1 David Warner
SRH
641
Runs
2 Gautam Gambhir
KKR | 498 Runs
3 Shikhar Dhawan
SRH | 479 Runs

PURPLE CAP

1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar
SRH		 26 Wickets
2 Jaydev Unadkat
RPS | 24 Wickets
3 Jasprit Bumrah
MI | 20 Wickets