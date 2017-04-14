WATCH: The video of Yuvraj Singh, Ashish Nehra, Shikhar Dhawan dancing will make you go ROFL

New Delhi: Defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad have had a phenomenal start to the 2017 Indian Premier League season and the performances of some of the stars have surely given the team plenty of reasons to dance.

The trio of Yuvraj Sinh, Ashish Nehra, Shikhar Dhawan was seen shaking a leg while shooting for a commercial for one of the IPL 10's sponsors. And by looking at the video, one can see that dancing is an art veteran speedster Ashish Nehra is yet to master.

This is how Nehra Ji overshadows everyone with his dance moves! #AshishNehra killing it! https://t.co/gtHttVALWa — YouWeNow (@YouWeNow) April 13, 2017

Sunrisers Hyderabad presently sit second in IPL standings, level on point with leaders Kolkata Knight Riders, 3rd placed Kings XI Punjab and 4th placed Mumbai Indians.

David Warner-led SRH next visit the Eden Gardens stadium to face KKR on April 15.