WATCH: Umpiring gaffe gifts Rohit Sharma a lifeline in SRH vs MI IPL encounter

SRH captain David Warner seemed to have tried his best to make the umpire go upstairs for confirmation but the latter decided to against seeking help from the third umpire.

New Delhi: The Indian Premier League 2017 season has seen an extremely ordinary display of umpiring, and it was just the same during the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians today.

Hyderabad's Siddharth Kaul bowled a spot-on bouncer to Mumbai's Rohit Sharma, with the ball hitting the front of helmet. The fielding side produced a loud appeal thinking that came off the bat, but the umpire thought otherwise and gave it not out. (IPL 2017, SRH vs MI - Scorecard | Points Table)

The replays, however, showed that the ball had in fact clipped the gloves a little before hitting the helmet.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SRH captain David Warner seemed to have tried his best to make the umpire go upstairs for confirmation but the latter decided to against seeking help from the third umpire.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The controversial decision proved costly to the hosts and the Mumbai Indians captain went on to score 67 off 45 balls to guide his side to a total of 138. Rohit was batting on 5 runs when the incident had taken place.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The MI skipper added 60 runs for the fourth wicket Hardik Pandya (15) but Hyderabad bowlers never allowed the rivals to score freely with Siddarth Kaul (3/24) hurting them with an impressive three-wicket haul.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Kaul, eventually, sent back Rohit in the 19th over and Kieron Pollard (5) also struggled to get some quick runs.  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

