WATCH: Virat Kohli fires runs all around to mark his return in IPL 2017

Along with Kohli, Chris Gayle and Samuel Virat Kohli, IPL 2017, IPL 10, Royal Challengers Bangalore, RCB vs MIBadree were the new faces in the squad.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, April 14, 2017 - 18:49
WATCH: Virat Kohli fires runs all around to mark his return in IPL 2017
Screen Grab Twitter (IPL)

New Delhi: Fit-again Virat Kohli marked his return to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in an attempt to overturn poor run of form and get back challenging for top 4 spots in the match against Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians at Chinnaswamy Stadium today.

The Delhi batsman was declared fit on Thursday by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) medical team and will look to boosting the confidence of RCB, who have lost two out of the three matches that they have played so far in his absence. (IPL 10, RCB vs MI - Live Blog | Full Coverage)

Marking his return, Kohli quickly settled in and started dealing in boundaries early in the match. With the crowd gong Kohli... Kohli... the skipper didn't let anyone feel that he was ever out injured and secured a half-century with ease.

Kohli's return also saw Chris Gayle returning to the playing XI after being dropped against Kings XI Punjab. To make space for Gayle, Shane Watson was dropped from the squad, while Samuel Badree was also included in place of Bill Stanlake.

In Kohli`s absence, South African AB de Villiers made his presence felt in the previous game against Kings XI Punjab, when he smashed his way to an unbeaten 89 off just 46 balls to help RCB post a respectable 148-4 on his comeback after recovering from an injury.

Kohli was dismissed by Mitchell McClenaghan on 62 as RCB were trying to up the tempo in last 5 overs.

TAGS

Virat KohliIPL 2017IPL 10Royal Challengers BangaloreRCB vs MI

