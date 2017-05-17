WATCH: When RPS skipper Steve Smith changed his decision in IPL 2017, Qualifier 1 on MS Dhoni's suggestion
RPS skipper Steve Smith has been taking vital inputs from MS Dhoni for the betterment of the team in IPL 2017.
New Delhi: When Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) replaced MS Dhoni as the skipper of the team with Steve Smith ahead of the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), many believed the move would backfire as Dhoni had always played in the IPL as a captain.
But as the tournament progressed, despite being the skipper of the team, Smith realised that he needed to use Dhoni's experience to overcome pressure scenarios - something which he was seen doing regularly. Smith was seen rushing to Dhoni to discuss strategies and moves to topple the opponents on numerous occasions.
In Qualifier 1, there was yet another occasion when Smith listened to Dhoni's suggestion carefully.
The incident took place ahead of the ninth over. As a result of Washington Sundar's double blow, Mumbai were wobbling at 62/4. Smith wanted Sundar to bowl his final over. It was then that Dhoni intervened, asking the Australian to introduce Adam Zampa into the attack and save Sundar's final over for later.
Without any hesitation, Smith changed his mind and introduced his compatriot to bowl his first over.
Watch the incident here:
— Ashok Dinda (@lKR1088) May 16, 2017
Sundar was finally re-introduced in the 13th over - where he nearly dismissed Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya.
The 17-year-old, who created history by becoming the youngest player to play in the cash-rich tournament, ended up with match-winning figures of 4/16 in his quota of four overs.
After completing a hat-trick of wins over Mumbai, Pune have advanced into their maiden IPL final.
It is a commendable achievement considering they ended up at seventh spot in their first season last year.
