WATCH: Wriddhiman Saha takes sensational catch in IPL 2017 to dismiss Karun Nair during DD vs KXIP match

Indian wicketekeeper Wriddhiman Saha is slowly establishing himself as a world class wicketkeeper by taking some stunning catches across formats.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, April 16, 2017 - 15:09
New Delhi: Indian wicketekeeper Wriddhiman Saha is slowly establishing himself as a world class wicketkeeper by taking some stunning catches across formats.

New Delhi: Indian wicketekeeper Wriddhiman Saha is slowly establishing himself as a world class wicketkeeper by taking some stunning catches across formats.

Currently playing for the Kings XI Punjab in the tenth edition, Saha has already take some blinders behind the wicket.

During Punjab's last match against Delhi Daredevils, Saha jumped to his left to take another excellent catch, which added to Karun Nair's woes in the tournament.

Watch the catch here:

Few weeks back, Saha had taken a stunning catch running backwards to dismiss Mumbai Indians batsman Jos Buttler.

At a time when there are plenty of catches being dropped in the tenth edition of the tournament, the KXIP team management would be very happy with Saha's effort.

