WATCH: Yuvraj Singh claims IPL Glam Shot of the Season award for this beauty against KKR

Yuvraj Singh was joint top scorer for SRH alongside skipper David Warner with 26 on the day.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, May 22, 2017 - 21:19
WATCH: Yuvraj Singh claims IPL Glam Shot of the Season award for this beauty against KKR

New Delhi: Yuvraj Singh might have failed to help Sunrisers Hyderabad defend their Indian Premier Legaue title in the 2017 season, but that didn't stop him from winning a personal accolade in the form of Glam Shot of the Season.

The stylish left hander won the award for his beautiful six right down the ground against Kolkata Knight Rirders in the Match no. 14 of the season on April 15.

Here's the beautiful shot for which which Yuvi won the award:-

For being crowned as winner, Yuvi got Rs 10 lakh, trophy and a Vitara Brezza car. As he was not present to receive and his team-mate Mohammed Siraj took the award and cheque on his behalf.

Robin Uthappa and Manish Pandey were the chief architects of a KKR victory on the day, setting a target of 172 runs to chase for the vistors, who could only manage a 155.

Yuvraj Singh was joint top scorer for SRH alongside skipper David Warner with 26 on the day.

Yuvraj SinghIPL 2017Glam shot of the seasonKKR vs SRHSunrisers HyderabadIPL awards

