We planned for Robin Uthappa but Sunil Narine's selection as opener surprised us: Ishant Sharma
'With dew the ball was coming nicely on to bat. But if you give away 76 runs in six overs, I don't think you can win even if you scored 200' he said
Kolkata: Kings XI Punjab pacer Ishant Sharma said they were surprised to see Sunil Narine open the innings and set up the eight-wicket win for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL last night.
"We were quite surprised. We did not know how he would bat. We were thinking about Robin Uthappa. When you see Narine, you did not know what's going to happen," Sharma said at the post-match news conference.
Chasing a tricky 171, KKR, who were missing opener Chris Lynn, gave the chance to 'mystery spinner' Narine atop the order and the Trinidadian blasted a whirlwind 18-ball 37 as KKR posted their highest Powerplay score of 76.
KXIP got the hint during the innings break when Narine was seen with pads at the dug-out.
"We could make out seeing him in the dug-out. Maxi (Maxwell) told us that his go-to shot was the slog over the midwicket. So if we keep hitting the back of length on to his body. It's very difficult as he's a bowler not a batsman," Sharma said.
Sharma further said there was a lot of dew but added they were helpless with Narine and Gambhir setting up the chase brilliantly.
"With dew the ball was coming nicely on to bat. But if you give away 76 runs in six overs, I don't think you can win even if you scored 200," he said.
"Dew was affecting too much. The spinners could not grip the ball and it was skidding nicely on to the bat. I think it was very difficult, in this format you need to have variations.
"Mohit was trying to bowl bouncers and it was coming nicely and not stopping from the wicket. The dew played a big role," he added.
On the relaid wicket, Sharma said: "When I played, first three years it was pretty slow. Now there's a bit of carry from the wicket. It's good for fast bowlers. You hardly get these kind of wickets in India."
Live Score Card
Mumbai Indians Vs Gujarat Lions
April 16 16:00 IST
Wankhede Stadium
Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Rising Pune
April 16 20:00 IST
M Chinnaswamy Stadium
Delhi Daredevils Vs Kings XI Punjab
April 15 20:00 IST
Delhi Daredevils won by 51 runs
Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
April 15 16:00 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 17 runs
IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma takes a flying, one-handed catch to dismiss AB de Villiers — WATCH
IPL 2017: Beautiful Disha Patani rocks in Indore opening ceremony – PHOTOS & VIDEOS
Two hat-tricks in a single day! Samuel Badree, Andrew Tye light up IPL 10 – Watch Video
IPL 2017: Kriti Sanon gives Disha Patani a run for her money with brilliant performance in Bengaluru opening ceremony — PHOTOS & VIDEO
IPL 2017, Match 1: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore — As it happened...
IPL 10: Did Sakshi Dhoni post a selfie with CSK helmet to avenge MS Dhoni's insult by RPS owner's brother?
Gautam Gambhir's nod to dance for a sponsor might make his wife Natasha kill him
Captain Zaheer Khan says Delhi Daredevils did the basics right against Kings XI Punjab
IPL 2017: We just did basics right, says Zaheer Khan
IPL 2017, Match 15: Clinical Delhi Daredevils humble Kings XI Punjab by 51 runs
IPL 2017: Shikhar Dhawan destroys tactical laptop, fuming SRH coach VVS Laxman rips apart analyst — MUST WATCH
IPL 2017: Sheer hard work keeps me going, claims veteran Ashish Nehra
IPL 2017: Classic Yuvraj Singh show enthralls packed Eden Gardens — VIDEOS
IPL 2017: India discard Robin Uthappa sets up KKR's win with brilliant half-century — WATCH
