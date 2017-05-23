close
IPL 2017: WWE star Triple H wishes Mumbai Indians on third title, keeps suspense over a gift which is 'on its way'

Triple H earlier presented a WWE Champion belt to Chelsea legend John Terry, after his team won the English Premier League 2016/17.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, May 23, 2017 - 12:40
IPL 2017: WWE star Triple H wishes Mumbai Indians on third title, keeps suspense over a gift which is &#039;on its way&#039;
Courtesy: Twitter (@mipaltan)

Former WWE Champion and the COO of WWE, Triple H, is busy sending gifts to sports teams across the globe as a token of appreciation. The newly-crowned IPL 10 champions Mumbai Indians also caught the 14-times WWE champion's fancy.

He took to Twitter to congratulate Rohit Sharma's team for their historic third title. “Congratulations, @mipaltan. @WWE has something headed your way! @WWEIndia”, Triple H wrote.

Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant drew curtains on the tenth edition of the IPL at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium in Hyderabad as the Mumbai franchise became the first team to lift the IPL title thrice. 

WWE superstars Big E Langston and Kofi Kingston were seen in the Extraa Innings T20 studio this year. 

However, Mumbai Indians is not the first team to receive the honour from WWE. Triple H presented a WWE Champion belt to the NBA Champions Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016. He also presented the belt to the Chelsea legend John Terry, after his team won the English Premier League 2016/17. Bayern Munich also received the same gift after they won the Bundesliga 2016/17.

