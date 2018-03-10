Irani Cup: Ravichandran Ashwin to replace injured Ravindra Jadeja

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced that Ravichandran Ashwin will replace Ravindra Jadeja in the Rest of India squad for Irani Cup. Jadeja suffered a side strain recently and has been advised to take time off.

Rest of India will face Ranji champions Vidarbha in Nagpur from March 14 to 18 under captain Karun Nair. Ashwin, who himself was ruled out of Deodhar Trophy due to an injury, will join the team in place of an injured Jadeja. The BCCI said the ace spinner has made a full recovery and is ready for cricketing action.

Other players to watch out for in the team are Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal.