close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Ireland-West Indies ODI gets washed out

Heavy overnight rain delayed the start and another shower left the umpires with no option but to abandon the game. 

AFP| Last Updated: Wednesday, September 13, 2017 - 19:31
Ireland-West Indies ODI gets washed out

Northern Ireland: Ireland are still waiting to play their first match against a Test-playing side since being granted full member status by the International Cricket Council after Wednesday`s one-day international against West Indies was abandoned without a ball bowled.

Heavy overnight rain delayed the start and another shower left the umpires with no option but to abandon the game. 

West Indies fly to England on Thursday ahead of a one-off T20 international on Saturday. They then take on England in a five-match ODI series.

TAGS

Ireland vs West IndiesODIwashed out

From Zee News

Rotation of spinners good move ahead of 2019 World Cup: Sourav Ganguly
cricket

Rotation of spinners good move ahead of 2019 World Cup: Sou...

Mohammed Shami slams social media bigots
India vs Australia 2017cricket

Mohammed Shami slams social media bigots

Biopic on tennis ace Vijay Amritraj to get made
Tennis

Biopic on tennis ace Vijay Amritraj to get made

Lewis Hamilton chasing Singapore GP hat-trick but wary of Ferrari
Other Sports

Lewis Hamilton chasing Singapore GP hat-trick but wary of F...

Arsene Wenger prefers top-four finish over Europa League glory for Arsenal
English Premier LeagueFootball

Arsene Wenger prefers top-four finish over Europa League gl...

VVS Laxman, Michael Clarke make predictions for India-Australia series
cricket

VVS Laxman, Michael Clarke make predictions for India-Austr...

Watch: Pakistan expert Darren Sammy spreads love, pushes auto-rickshaw in Lahore
cricket

Watch: Pakistan expert Darren Sammy spreads love, pushes au...

Bengaluru FC enter AFC Cup Inter-Zone Final after goalless draw
Football

Bengaluru FC enter AFC Cup Inter-Zone Final after goalless...

Live: Pakistan vs World XI, 2nd T20I at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
cricket

Live: Pakistan vs World XI, 2nd T20I at Gaddafi Stadium, La...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video