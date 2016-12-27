Irfan Pathan gives brilliant response to fan who suggested him on not naming child Daud or Yakub

New Delhi: After Bollywood celebrities Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan named their newborn baby boy Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, twitter became the platform of social media dogmatism as people voiced opinion against the child's name.

Twitterati slowly settled with the fact that it is none of their concern on what parents Saif and Kareena name their child.

Recently, Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan was also blessed with a baby boy and the all-rounder took to twitter to release the news of becoming a father. Seeing the news, a fan lend important advise to Pathan after seeing how dogmatic people reacted to Saif-Kareena's baby.

Reacting to the news, a fan tweeted,

Big Congrats @IrfanPathan On being blessed from a baby boy! But bhai uska nam #Daud ya phir #Yakub mt rkh denaThis world is Ridiculous! — Divyanshu Raj (@MSDivyanshu) December 22, 2016

"Big Congrats @IrfanPathan On being blessed from a baby boy! But bhai uska nam #Daud ya phir #Yakub mt rkh denaThis world is Ridiculous," the fan advised Pathan to not name the boy Daud or Yakub as people might go on to criticize him too.

Replying back, Pathan wrote a brilliant tweet,

@MSDivyanshu naam chahe jo bhi rakhenge lekin Ek baat Pakki hai wo bhi papa or bade papa ki tarah is mulk ka naam Roshan hi karega #withlove — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 22, 2016

"@MSDivyanshu naam chahe jo bhi rakhenge lekin Ek baat Pakki hai wo bhi papa or bade papa ki tarah is mulk ka naam Roshan hi karega #withlove," Pathan replied saying no matter what the name is, the child will grow up to make the country proud of him just like himself and uncle Yusuf.

Irfan later named his child Imran Khan Pathan.