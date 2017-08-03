close
Irfan Pathan invites Anil Kumble to his home for vegetarian biryani treat!

Having been a part of the Indian team for several years, the popularity of both men on social media is even more than many regulars in the current team. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 3, 2017 - 20:00
Irfan Pathan invites Anil Kumble to his home for vegetarian biryani treat!

New Delhi: Irfan Pathan and Anil Kumble may be on the outer circles of Indian cricket today but there is no question over their popularity as both athletes, as well as men. And when the two bonded, it was quite a moment, well at least on social media!

Irfan invited Kumble (who is a well-known vegetarian) over to his home and treated him with vegetarian biryani.

May be the Pathan household is not much of a vegetarian home and though it is uncertain who the cook was (was it Irfan himself?), the cricketer tweeted, “It was great having u at home @anilkumble1074 bhai...hope u liked the amateur veg food #love n #respect.”

Kumble though disagreed on the amateur vegetarian food part. He replied by saying, “Enjoyed the food buddy! Biryani was special!!.”

Irfan has not played for India in five years but is a regular face in the Indian Premier League more often than not.

Kumble of course was the man at the helm as the coach of the national team not long ago but was replaced by Ravi Shastri after a stint of just one year.

But having been a part of the Indian team for several years, the popularity of both men on social media is even more than many regulars in the current team. 

