The child was born on December 19.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, December 25, 2016 - 16:01
Irfan Pathan names his new born baby boy Imran Khan Pathan

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan, who was blessed with a baby boy on December 19, has named the new member of his family, Imran Khan Pathan.

The little boy, who himself hails from a cricketing family - with father Irfan and uncle Yusuf - both being prominent names of Indian cricket, has the same name as that of former Pakistan captain.

"This name is close to our hearts n family....The name is IMRAN:) #Imrankhanpathan @iamyusufpathan," tweeted the former Indian all-rounder.

If being born in a cricketing family wasn't enough, that name will have people expecting him to probably follow the same path and become a cricketer too.

First Published: Sunday, December 25, 2016 - 16:01

