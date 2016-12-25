Irfan Pathan names his new born baby boy Imran Khan Pathan
The child was born on December 19.
New Delhi: Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan, who was blessed with a baby boy on December 19, has named the new member of his family, Imran Khan Pathan.
The little boy, who himself hails from a cricketing family - with father Irfan and uncle Yusuf - both being prominent names of Indian cricket, has the same name as that of former Pakistan captain.
This name is close to our hearts n family....The name is IMRAN:) #Imrankhanpathan @iamyusufpathan pic.twitter.com/MbgKQMozDe
— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 25, 2016
"This name is close to our hearts n family....The name is IMRAN:) #Imrankhanpathan @iamyusufpathan," tweeted the former Indian all-rounder.
If being born in a cricketing family wasn't enough, that name will have people expecting him to probably follow the same path and become a cricketer too.
