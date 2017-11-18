Irfan Pathan picks the toughest batsmen he has ever bowled to

New Delhi: Out of favour Indian seamer, Irfan Pathan has been in the news for all the controversial reasons off late.

However, there is little denying the impact he had and continues to have on Indian cricket and its fans.

Speaking with ESPNCricinfo and taking questions of the readers, Irfan spoke on a number of issues, primary among which was his answer to a question which asked him about the toughest batsman he has ever bowled to.

"Talking about internationally, I feel Adam Gilchrist and Inzamam-ul-Haq were the toughest to bowl to. Especially Gilchrist, he could hit you for a pull shot, he could loft you, the margin of error was quite small. Even Inzy was difficult to bowl to," Irfan said.

Apart from this, he also named Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman from the Indian team he did not quite enjoy bowling to in the nets.

"I have to say that I’m very lucky to have played alongside two batsmen, VVS Laxman and Sachin Tendulkar. I had to bowl them in the nets and they were the best," the Baroda-man said.

Ever since his ouster from the national team, Pathan has never been shy of voicing his ambitions of getting back his place.

However, his comeback plans received a severe jolt when he was ousted from his stateside Baroda, not only as a captain but also as a player.

This ignited furious debates and the bowler himself took to social media to put his point across.

He took to Twitter and posted this:

"Not wishing Good Morning & not being a YES man to ur boss can go against u...but don’t bother, keep doing ur work"

However, he still maintains that he has the belief and the ability to stage a comeback into the Indian team, and one only hopes that he continues to put the best foot forward at all times.