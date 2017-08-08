Irfan Pathan trolled for wearing Rakhi, shuts down haters with strong reply

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan once again became the subject of social media trolls after he uploaded a picture of him wearing a rakhi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Pathan posted a picture on Instagram with a rakhi tied around his wrist as he extended greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion.

"Happy Rakhi everyone #rakshabandhan," Pathan captioned the image on Instagram.

Happy Rakhi everyone #rakshabandhan A post shared by Irfan Pathan (@irfanpathan_official) on Aug 7, 2017 at 5:44am PDT

Soon after Pathan posted the picture, some Trolls lashed out at him for celebrating a Hindu festival despite being a Muslim. A troll even went to the extent of criticising him saying his father is a moulvi yet he's practicing un-Islamic things.

Here are some of the comments:

Bhai lime light mein aana hai to Kuch Khaas Karo. Why tossing Islamic principles?

Irfan bhai app musalmaan ho, App ye kya kar rhe ho, usalmaan rakhi nhi bandhte hai apto kaafi senier haa or apto ye sab jante hai.

Ye aap ne sahi nhi kiya Irfan bhai

its a disgracefull for a true muslim.....Whoever does this is wrong

Ye Islam m sahi nhi h Pathan bhai

Replying to all the hate and criticism he was receiving on the name of Islam, Pathan hit back at trolls by posting a strong comment.

"Using foul language. Talking each other rudely on basis of religion. It shows nothing but ur own learning which some ppl have gathered in their mind over the years.stop this nonsense of putting each other down," Pathan commented.

Just last month, Pathan became the target of religious bigots after he uploaded a picture of his wife, in which her arms were visible and she was wearing nail polish.

Kuch to log kahenge logo ka kaam hai kehna but always #love #travel pic.twitter.com/aERzXr0g2j — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 17, 2017

Irfan, then, had brilliantly responded to such trolling by tweeting, "Kuch to log kahenge logo ka kaam hai kehna.