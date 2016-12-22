Irfan Pathan's photo with baby boy is the cutest thing on internet today, see pic

New Delhi: On December 20th, Irfan Pathan announced on twitter that he and his wife Safa Baig have becom proud parents of a baby boy.

Letting fans know of the arrival of a new member in his family, Pathan tweeted, "Is ehsas ko Bayaan karna Mushkil hai...is me Ek behtareen si Kashish hay, blessed with a baby boy."

Is ehsas ko Bayaan karna Mushkil hai...is me Ek behtareen si Kashish hay, blessed with a baby boy — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 20, 2016

Now, the man who represented India in 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and 24 T20Is, has posted a picture of himwith his new born on instagram.

Is ehsas ko Bayaan karna Mushkil hai...is me Ek behtareen si Kashish hay, blessed with a baby boy #love #kid #father A photo posted by Irfan Pathan (@irfanpathan_official) on Dec 20, 2016 at 6:26am PST

Earlier, news of actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and actor Saif Ali Khan being blessed with a baby boy Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi also surfaced.