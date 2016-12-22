close
Irfan Pathan's photo with baby boy is the cutest thing on internet today, see pic

Irfan announced the birth of his baby boy on 20th December.

Friday, December 23, 2016 - 07:54
New Delhi: On December 20th, Irfan Pathan announced on twitter that he and his wife Safa Baig have becom proud parents of a baby boy.

Letting fans know of the arrival of a new member in his family, Pathan tweeted, "Is ehsas ko Bayaan karna Mushkil hai...is me Ek behtareen si Kashish hay, blessed with a baby boy."

Now, the man who represented India in 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and 24 T20Is, has posted a picture of himwith his new born on instagram.

 

Is ehsas ko Bayaan karna Mushkil hai...is me Ek behtareen si Kashish hay, blessed with a baby boy #love #kid #father

A photo posted by Irfan Pathan (@irfanpathan_official) on

Earlier, news of actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and actor Saif Ali Khan being blessed with a baby boy Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi also surfaced.

First Published: Thursday, December 22, 2016 - 23:19

