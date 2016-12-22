Irfan Pathan's photo with baby boy is the cutest thing on internet today, see pic
Irfan announced the birth of his baby boy on 20th December.
New Delhi: On December 20th, Irfan Pathan announced on twitter that he and his wife Safa Baig have becom proud parents of a baby boy.
Letting fans know of the arrival of a new member in his family, Pathan tweeted, "Is ehsas ko Bayaan karna Mushkil hai...is me Ek behtareen si Kashish hay, blessed with a baby boy."
Is ehsas ko Bayaan karna Mushkil hai...is me Ek behtareen si Kashish hay, blessed with a baby boy
— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 20, 2016
Now, the man who represented India in 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and 24 T20Is, has posted a picture of himwith his new born on instagram.
Earlier, news of actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and actor Saif Ali Khan being blessed with a baby boy Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi also surfaced.
