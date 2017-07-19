close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Irfan Pathan's 'un-Islamic' post: All-rounder shuts up religious zealots with graceful response

Irfan, 32, became a target of religious zealouts after the all-rounder posted a picture of himself and wife on Facebook. "Un-Islamic" was the recurrent theme in most of the hate messages.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, July 19, 2017 - 21:50
Irfan Pathan&#039;s &#039;un-Islamic&#039; post: All-rounder shuts up religious zealots with graceful response
Courtesy: Twitter (@IrfanPathan)

New Dehi: India cricketer Irfan Pathan showed the world their no power like love with a simple Twitter post on Wednesday.

His post was supposed to be a reaction, or rather a reply, to the online trollers who criticized him and his wife for not being good Muslims, but ended up as an universal message.

Irfan, 32, became a target of religious zealots after the all-rounder posted a picture of himself and wife on Facebook. "Un-Islamic" was the recurrent theme in most of the hate messages.

But the Baroda captain, instead of allowing himself consume in hatred, rose with a brilliant message, which read: "I repeat :) If there is more love than hate I think we are doing alright. #spreadlove."

Religious extremists were not happy with the photo shared by Irfan. Irfan got married to Safa Baig, a model from Jeddah, last year.

TAGS

Irfan PathanIndia cricketerunIslamicSafa Baigcricket news

From Zee News

England vs South Africa: Pacer Mark Wood declared fit for crucial Third Test
cricket

England vs South Africa: Pacer Mark Wood declared fit for c...

India&#039;s tour of Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli &amp; Co share amazing in-flight photos — See Pics!
cricket

India's tour of Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli & Co share...

Asian champion shot-putter Manpreet Kaur fails dope test
Other Sports

Asian champion shot-putter Manpreet Kaur fails dope test

Unmissable quotes from Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri joint press conference
cricket

Unmissable quotes from Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri joint pres...

&#039;Matured&#039; Ravi Shastri assures to maintain &#039;fabric of Indian cricket team&#039;
cricket

'Matured' Ravi Shastri assures to maintain '...

Following Arjuna Ranatunga&#039;s claim, Sri Lanka sports minister willing to probe 2011 World Cup final
cricket

Following Arjuna Ranatunga's claim, Sri Lanka sports m...

ICC Women&#039;s World Cup: Will be exceptional if we beat Australia, feels skipper Mithali Raj
cricket

ICC Women's World Cup: Will be exceptional if we beat...

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra to take part in Monaco Diamond League Meeting
Other Sports

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra to take part in Monaco Diamon...

Ravi Shastri throws weight behind bowling coach Bharat Arun, says his coaching record speaks for itself
cricket

Ravi Shastri throws weight behind bowling coach Bharat Arun...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video