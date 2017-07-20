Irfan Pathan's 'un-Islamic' snap: 10 comments on all-rounder's Facebook page which will make your blood boil

New Delhi: Indian pacer Irfan Pathan was slammed by his fans for uploading a photograph of his wife Safa Baig on social media.

The 32-year-old posted a photograph on his official Facebook page with a message that read, "This girl is trouble #love #wifey."

Minutes after the pic was shared, several fans hit out at Pathan's post, with many terming it as 'un-Islamic'.

Here are some of the comments posted on Irfan's Facebook page:

Shaik Aleem: Dear phatan Bhai so good pic but don't use your wife Neil polish not good Islam ok tray to understand please.

Akshay Kalyan: I agree with most muslims here. The way your wife is dressed is shameful. She should stop wearing burqa and hijab, and dress like a free human.

