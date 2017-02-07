Is this the greatest catch in history of professional cricket? Watch Video to believe!

New Delhi: Perth Scorchers' Ashton Turner And Tim Bresnan conjured excellent fielding magic on boundary lines to record arguably the greatest catch in history of cricket.

The catch can be called turning point for Scorchers as they efficiently restricted the Hurricanes for 134 in the allotted 20 overs. Without much difficulty, Scorchers chased down the target in only 13.5 overs to reach the semi-finals.

Is this the best catch ever taken in the history of cricket? If not, then which one is?