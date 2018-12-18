हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India vs Australia

Ishant Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja argue on field during second Test against Australia

Ishant Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja were engaged in a heated discussion before two other teammates, including Mohammed Shami, separated them.

Image Credits: Twitter/@BCCI

Tension flared up between teammates Ishant Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja during a mid-game break on the fourth day of the second Test between India and Australia.

Ishant and Jadeja were engaged in a heated discussion before two other teammates, including Mohammed Shami, separated them.

Though it did not look like a friendly discussion, the reason behind their argument was not clear.

"It does seem pretty animated," former Australia captain Ricky Ponting had said.

"There's lots of finger pointing. They were separated on a couple of occasions."

While Ishant played in the first two Tests, Jadeja has been limited to drinks duty and substitute fielding at the Optus Stadium here.

Ravindra Jadeja didn't find a place in the playing XI, despite Ravichandran Ashwin's injury, with India going for a four-man pace attack in the Test.

India lost the second Test by 146 runs after Australia wrapped up the tail in the morning session on the back of a stunning performance by spinner Nathan Lyon. 

The two teams will now move to Melbourne for the Boxing Day Test beginning on December 26. 

