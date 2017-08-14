Ishant Sharma denies reports confirming his association with English county Warwickshire

New Delhi: Amid all the reports that have been doing rounds within the cricketing fraternity about four Ravichandran Ashwin and two others heading to England for County Championships, Ishant Sharma has come forth to clarify that he hasn't signed any such deal with any county.

It was earlier into the day that reports came about that Ravichandran Ashwin set all geared up to make his County debut this month when he dons the jersey of Worcestershire in a match against Gloucestershire on August 28. Apart from him, pacer Ishant Sharma will also feature for English county club Warwickshire, while Ravindra Jadeja is still in talks, the report stated.

READ: Ashwin set for County debut after being rested for Sri Lanka ODI, T20I series

Striking down all such reports, Ishant Sharma took to his official twitter page to announce that he hasn't yet signed any such deals with any county club. His tweet read as – "Contrary to the news rounds through various sites, have not signed Warwickshire or any other county."

Contrary to the news rounds through various sites, have not signed Warwickshire or any other county. — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) August 14, 2017

Others haven't confirmed yet, but if Ashwin says yes then it would turn out to be his first County stint. And ESPNcricinfo had earlier reported that the English club did show interest on the offie and expressed their delight ness on welcoming Ashwin. Adding to it, the offie might even be up against his Indian teammate Cheteshwar Pujara when Worcestershire takes on Nottinghamshire on September 5.