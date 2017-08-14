close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Ishant Sharma denies reports confirming his association with English county Warwickshire

It was earlier into the day that reports came about that Ravichandran Ashwin set all geared up to make his County debut this month when he dons the jersey of Worcestershire in a match against Gloucestershire on August 28. Apart from him, pacer Ishant Sharma will also feature for English county club Warwickshire, while Ravindra Jadeja is still in talks.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 14, 2017 - 17:05
Ishant Sharma denies reports confirming his association with English county Warwickshire
PTI

New Delhi: Amid all the reports that have been doing rounds within the cricketing fraternity about four Ravichandran Ashwin and two others heading to England for County Championships, Ishant Sharma has come forth to clarify that he hasn't signed any such deal with any county.

It was earlier into the day that reports came about that Ravichandran Ashwin set all geared up to make his County debut this month when he dons the jersey of Worcestershire in a match against Gloucestershire on August 28. Apart from him, pacer Ishant Sharma will also feature for English county club Warwickshire, while Ravindra Jadeja is still in talks, the report stated.

READ: Ashwin set for County debut after being rested for Sri Lanka ODI, T20I series

Striking down all such reports, Ishant Sharma took to his official twitter page to announce that he hasn't yet signed any such deals with any county club. His tweet read as – "Contrary to the news rounds through various sites, have not signed Warwickshire or any other county."

Others haven't confirmed yet, but if Ashwin says yes then it would turn out to be his first County stint. And ESPNcricinfo had earlier reported that the English club did show interest on the offie and expressed their delight ness on welcoming Ashwin. Adding to it, the offie might even be up against his Indian teammate Cheteshwar Pujara when Worcestershire takes on Nottinghamshire on September 5.

TAGS

Ishant SharmaWarwickshireRavichandran AshwinAshwinRavindra JadejaCounty Championshipscricket news

From Zee News

Hardik Pandya&#039;s inclusion has been the biggest positive, says Virat Kohli
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Hardik Pandya's inclusion has been the biggest positiv...

Suresh Raina posts cryptic message after being snubbed for India&#039;s ODI, T20I squad against Sri Lanka
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Suresh Raina posts cryptic message after being snubbed for...

Rewind: 14 August 1990, Sachin Tendulkar scored his first Test century
cricket

Rewind: 14 August 1990, Sachin Tendulkar scored his first T...

Virat Kohli leapfrogs MS Dhoni to become Indian captain with second-most overseas Test wins
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Virat Kohli leapfrogs MS Dhoni to become Indian captain wit...

Hardik Pandya poses with trophies, says couldn&#039;t have asked for better start in whites
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Hardik Pandya poses with trophies, says couldn't have...

Cristiano Ronaldo faces minimum 4-match ban for pushing referee during Spanish Super Cup
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo faces minimum 4-match ban for pushing ref...

SL vs IND: Virat Kohli leads Team India to first ever overseas clean sweep in series of three or more matches
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

SL vs IND: Virat Kohli leads Team India to first ever overs...

India beat Sri Lanka by innings and 171 runs in 3rd Test, complete historic 3-0 clean sweep
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

India beat Sri Lanka by innings and 171 runs in 3rd Test, c...

Diego Costa blasts manager Antonio Conte, Chelsea for &#039;criminal&#039; treatment
Football

Diego Costa blasts manager Antonio Conte, Chelsea for...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video