Ishant Sharma speaks about his chemistry with MS Dhoni, reveals conversation with Steve Smith in Bengaluru Test

He also looked back at the famous victory at Lord’s where he picked up a seven wicket haul, running through the batting line up of England.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 18, 2017 - 19:57
Ishant Sharma speaks about his chemistry with MS Dhoni, reveals conversation with Steve Smith in Bengaluru Test
Courtesy: Screengrab

New Delhi: Team India Test bowler Ishant Sharma imitated Australia skipper Steve Smith during the Test match in Bengaluru and broke the internet with his expressions.

Months after that epic stunt, Ishant finally revealed the conversation he had with Smith during that match.

The infamous incident took place on Day 2 of the second Test at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

“He (Smith) kept saying ‘well-bowled mate’ whenever he sneaked a single against me during Pune Test, initially I wasn’t able to understand what he was saying because of the Australian accent it not easy to understand. It was after some time when I asked him what was he saying. He then told me that he was praising my bowling. Hearing this I told straight in his face ‘you never praised me when I bowled at you in Australia, only now you find my bowling good and praising my effort’,” stated Ishant Sharma in the long interview at the popular chat show "What The Duck".

Just in case you need a reminder here's the video of the incident:

He also looked back at the famous victory at Lord’s where he picked up a seven wicket haul, running through the batting line up of England.

On being asked about the occasion, Sharma said, “We weren’t getting wickets and the ball was 80-overs old and we weren’t getting any wicket, then Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) asked me to bowl short in the final over before lunch. I asked Mahi bhai what good it will be to bowl bouncers to English batsmen that too in English condition. But he persisted me to at least give it a try. “I followed his instructions and we got the wicket of Moeen Ali on the final ball before lunch.” added Sharma.

“Matthew Prior next came to bat, he again asked me to ball bouncers with the same old ball and he opened the field for me to bowl freely. It seemed as if we were playing in Asia and not in England. That is how I got the wickets in that Test and learnt a lesson that changing plans as per situation is very important in cricket,” concluded Sharma.

