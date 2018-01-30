It calls for a toast: Twitter euphoric as India crush Pakistan in U-19 World Cup

India hammered archrivals Pakistan by 203 runs in the ICC U19 World Cup semifinal on Tuesday, with batsman Shubman Gill and medium pacer Ishan Porel setting up a mammoth 203-run win and India's record sixth entry into the final of the tournament, where this time they will face Australia.

Gill scored a 94-ball 102* to guide India to 272/9, after which Porel took 4/17 to lead the rout that saw Pakistan being bowled out for just 69 with more than 20 overs left to play.

"It was a good performance from everyone... we did a really good job," captain Prithvi Shaw said after the victory.

The victory led to euphoria all around, especially on Twitter where former players and fans queued up to congratulate the team, its two match-winners and the coach Rahul Dravid.

Quality play with great dominance in all departments. Splendid display! Good luck for the finals. #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/xdttwr8Y8K — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 30, 2018

That was brutal. What a win for our boys, thoroughly out playing Pakistan. Best wishes for the finals #INDvsPAK #U19WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Ij4HWfAJnk — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 30, 2018

What an incredible performance by the Under 19 boys. Mighty impressed with the fielding and not giving Pakistan even an inch. As comprehensive as it gets. Best wishes for the finals #INDvPAK — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 30, 2018

A comprehensive, surgical win for the Indian U-19 team against Pakistan! Gear up for the finals against the Aussies now! And must mention #RahulDravid for the wonderful job he is doing for the future of Indian cricket! #INDvsPAK #U19CWC — Akshaye Rathi (@akshayerathi) January 30, 2018

India U19 now first side to reach the final of #U19CWC for the 6th time!

Pakistan and Australia have done so on five occasions!#U19CricketWorldCup#IndvPak#ICCU19WorldCup — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) January 30, 2018

Shubman Gill's 102 not out is the first ever century in India-Pakistan contests in the U19 World Cups. Previous highest: 85* by Salman Butt at Lincoln in 2002. #U19CWC — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) January 30, 2018

Congratulations to the India U19 team. What a win against Pakistan they've played like real champions. Win the final now! #INDvPAK #U19WC — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) January 30, 2018

India defeated Pakistan by 203 runs in Semifinal of #U19CWC.

Congrats U-19 Team India

Cheers Boys We are proud of your Team ! Superb performance by Shubham & Ishan #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/eEDjoqBzhz — Maj Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) January 30, 2018

It was the Pakistan youth team's third-lowest total on record, underlining the batting woes of a team that failed to score more than 200 during the tournament in New Zealand. Poor fielding also undermined Pakistan's chances as they missed on seven run-out attempts.