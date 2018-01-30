हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

It calls for a toast: Twitter euphoric as India crush Pakistan in U-19 World Cup

India hammered archrivals Pakistan by 203 runs in the ICC U19 World Cup semifinal on Tuesday, with batsman Shubman Gill and medium pacer Ishan Porel setting up a mammoth 203-run win and India's record sixth entry into the final of the tournament, where this time they will face Australia. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Jan 30, 2018, 14:32 PM IST
Comments |
It calls for a toast: Twitter euphoric as India crush Pakistan in U-19 World Cup
Photo: ICC Twitter

India hammered archrivals Pakistan by 203 runs in the ICC U19 World Cup semifinal on Tuesday, with batsman Shubman Gill and medium pacer Ishan Porel setting up a mammoth 203-run win and India's record sixth entry into the final of the tournament, where this time they will face Australia. 

Gill scored a 94-ball 102* to guide India to 272/9, after which Porel took 4/17 to lead the rout that saw Pakistan being bowled out for just 69 with more than 20 overs left to play. 

"It was a good performance from everyone... we did a really good job," captain Prithvi Shaw said after the victory. 

The victory led to euphoria all around, especially on Twitter where former players and fans queued up to congratulate the team, its two match-winners and the coach Rahul Dravid.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

It was the Pakistan youth team's third-lowest total on record, underlining the batting woes of a team that failed to score more than 200 during the tournament in New Zealand. Poor fielding also undermined Pakistan's chances as they missed on seven run-out attempts.

Tags:
Shubman GillIshan PorelIndia vs PakistanICC U19 World Cup. U19 World CupUnder-19 World CupChristchurchIndiaPakistanCricket
Next
Story

U-19 World Cup: India won because of Rahul Dravid but we had no one, say dejected Pak fans

Trending