David Warner

It’s good comedy for us, we enjoy it: Warner on reports of animosity with Smith

The duo faced off against each other in the NSW Premier Cricket competition, enjoying a positive response from the audience gathered for witnessing the clash. 

Image Credits: Reuters

Australian opener David Warner has laughed off reports of any animosity or feud shared with former skipper and teammate Steve Smith, after the duo were suspended from representing Australia or participating in any domestic cricket for twelve months following their involvement in a ball-tampering scandal back in March.  

"There has been a lot of media talk that we don’t get along, that I’ve thrown him under the bus," said Warner.

"It’s good comedy for us, we enjoy it. We’re catching up with each other and texting each other." 

"We don’t read it all but some of the fun stuff the boys throw towards us."

David Warner scored 13 runs and a powerpacked performance from Steve Smith. Smith smashed 48 runs and picked a wicket with his part-time leg spin bowling, before capping off with a tough catch in the deep. 

Warner is optimistic following the public support which he has enjoyed from the local fans, but wishes that the same positivity translates into Australian cricket as well. 

"It’s great to have everyone here supporting us and cricket in general."

"What happened (in Cape Town) was very disappointing, we are ashamed of what happened," he said.

"But we’re here to try and promote cricket and it’s a fun game and we’re trying to get Australians back loving it."

"That’s the hardest thing with the (Australia) team at the moment, but they had a tough win last night."

"To be positive and try and pump the boys up is the most important thing from where we sit right now."

"They’re training their backsides off to win games. If we can be a bit more positive in what we do, it will help them go a long away."

Despite recent attempts from the Australian Cricketers' Association to reduce the cricketing ban, Warner is not expecting any changes and wishes to focus solely on taking it a game at a time. 

"At the end of the day I’m sitting here 12 months on the sideline, that’s my take on it," he said.

"The end result and the long-form goal is to get back in the Baggy Green and play the World Cup (next year)."

"But it's a game at a time." 

David WarnerSteve SmithAustraliaNSW Premier Cricket competition

