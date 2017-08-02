close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

It was nice to get under the skin of Indian players, says Australia skipper Steve Smith

Captains Steve Smith and Virat Kohli were expected to grab headlines throughout the series for their run-making abilities. They did but for different reasons.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 2, 2017 - 22:25
It was nice to get under the skin of Indian players, says Australia skipper Steve Smith
Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: There can never be a dull moment when two of the world's top teams are engaged in possibly one of the most enthralling contests in Test cricket in recent times.

The No. 1 ranked Indian side were expected to whitewash Australia in the 2016-17 series. 

Captains Steve Smith and Virat Kohli were expected to grab headlines throughout the series for their run-making abilities. They did but for different reasons.

Recalling the incidents from the Border-Gavaskar series in India earlier this year, the Australia skipper said that it was nice to get under the skin of Indian players and that he likes to annoy them a little bit.

"I like to try and annoy them a little bit with some of my mannerisms rather than anything I say," Smith said on the Back Page Live panel show this week.

Smith was seen in an exchange of "face-making" with Ishant Sharma in the second Test at Bangalore. After Smith's defence against Ishant, the Indian pacer came up with some faces. Smith, in his response, just shook his head sideways.

"I think I got under (the Indian team's) skin on a few occasions, which was nice," Smith said. "It was a pretty heated series, playing over there in India," Smith said. "But it was a great series. We probably should have gone a little bit better than we did. But hopefully we can learn a lot from the way we played there and keep moving forward as a team."

Australia made a great start to the series, winning the first game in Pune. They lost the Bangalore Test before drawing the third Test in Ranchi. India won the Dharamsala Test to win the series 2-1.

Australia, currently in a pay dispute with Cricket Australia, are supposed to tour Bangladesh this minth month but it will happen only when the dispute is over.

"All the boys have been training and working incredibly hard and everyone's fit," Smith said. "It's actually been a good little period for us … for the international guys we don’t often get these kinds of breaks so it’s nice to get some strength work in and some fitness in to try and sustain a level for a period of time now."

TAGS

India vs Australia Test seriesVirat KohliSteve SmithIndia vs AustraliaIshant Sharma Steve Smith

From Zee News

Paris Saint-Germain plan Neymar&#039;s grand presentation on streets of French capital
Football

Paris Saint-Germain plan Neymar's grand presentation o...

WATCH: Virat Kohli rewards journalist for covering career&#039;s 100th Test
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

WATCH: Virat Kohli rewards journalist for covering career...

WATCH: Virat Kohli records special message for retiring Usain Bolt; invites him to play cricket
cricketOther Sports

WATCH: Virat Kohli records special message for retiring Usa...

Bangladesh seek Australian inside knowledge for Tests
cricket

Bangladesh seek Australian inside knowledge for Tests

Stan Wawrinka to miss Rogers Cup, Cincinnati events with knee injury
Tennis

Stan Wawrinka to miss Rogers Cup, Cincinnati events with kn...

Religious bigots target Moeen Ali in name of Islam; slam England spinner for drawing
cricket

Religious bigots target Moeen Ali in name of Islam; slam En...

Vijender Singh lands in Mumbai for big bout on Saturday, tweets pictures on social media
Other Sports

Vijender Singh lands in Mumbai for big bout on Saturday, tw...

WATCH: Lionel Messi posts farewell video on Instagram for Neymar; FC Barcelona confirm record move
Football

WATCH: Lionel Messi posts farewell video on Instagram for N...

Pro Kabaddi League 2017, Day 5: Steelers, Fortunegiants play out tie; Warriors hand Titans fourth defeat on trot
Other Sports

Pro Kabaddi League 2017, Day 5: Steelers, Fortunegiants pla...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video