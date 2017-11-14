It will be a good wicket, Sourav Ganguly on Eden track

Kolkata: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly today inspected the pitch that will play host to the first India-Sri Lanka Test and insisted that the track will produce a good contest.

"It will be a good wicket," Ganguly told reporters.

The Cricket Association of Bengal president later said playing is always more difficult compared to administration.

"Here you miss and you get out, in every other thing you get a second chance. As a player you don't... Playing is always difficult there's no retake for a player," Ganguly later said at a promotional event also attended by India's first World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev.

Kapil Dev remembered his sacking from the Indian team in the fourth Test against England at the Eden Gardens in December 1984.

"I was not in Kolkata, I was back in Delhi as I was out of the team enjoying a six-day holiday given to me by the selectors," Kapil quipped when asked about the incident.