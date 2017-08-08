'Its a big morale boost,' says Wriddhiman Saha on being called best Test wicket-keeper by Virat Kohli

New Delhi: There's hardly a better feeling then being praised by the captain of your team, but what's even better is when he calls you the best in business. Such was the case for Wriddhiman Saha, whose error-free wicketkeeping in the second Test against Sri Lanka prompted skipper Virat Kohli to call him the best wicket-keeper in the format on present.

When asked about what view he has of Kohli's opinion of him, said that it is a big morale boost when the coach or captain think so highly of you.

"If team coach and captain are saying this then it is a big morale boost, because it is not an easy job keeping wicket," Saha was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo. "What I have done is for the team and I haven't thought in terms of wanting to be the best in the world. I am trying to deliver whatever I have learnt since childhood."

The second test against Sri Lanka, which India won by an innings and 53 runs on Sunday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, was a moot case.

On a minefield of a track at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Saha`s keeping masterclass prompted skipper Virat Kohli to term him the best in the business.

"Four byes on that sort of pitch speaks volumes of the kind of ability he has," Kohli said after India`s comprehensive victory at SSC.

"He`s right up there in world cricket among the very best. He`s the best keeper in this format right now, I`d say."

In total, the batsmen were beaten 111 times in the whole innings; a further 62 were left alone. Some of them kept low, while some of them exploded off a length and turned sharply, especially when Saha was keeping to Ravindra Jadeja, but astonishngly, none went past the Indian wicket-keeper.

A member of India's support staff put on the TV after the SSC Test finished, and sawy South African wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock let two sets of four byes slip through off the bowling of spinner Keshav Maharaj.

"I had seen Saha keep all day, and now I was watching this," the support staff member said.

The Sri Lanka tour thus far has also proved that Saha isn't just free of errors, but also is extremely agile on the pitch, considering the nature of his two catches – Kusal Mendis and Angelo Mathews – which made Kohli make his wicket-keeper wear the crown of the best man behind the stumps, at least in the format.

