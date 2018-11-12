हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
ICC Women's World T20

It's unprofessionalism on our part: Pakistan captain Javeria Khan after 10-run penalty against India

India were handed a target of only 124 runs as a result of this penalty, despite their opponents posting a total of 133 runs, which is their highest ever in an ICC Women's World T20 clash. 

Image Credits: Twitter/@WorldT20

Pakistan captain Javeria Khan admitted that her side had been extremely unprofessional after being handed a penalty of ten runs for running on the pitch during their ICC Women's World T20 2018 clash against India. 

"I had a chat with the umpires and they told me that they warned the player thrice, and after warning three times, they gave the penalty," said Khan.

"It's unprofessionalism on our part that after being warned, we were still on the danger area. This is an area we should look at, because it has not happened the first time, it's [happened] in the past in the Sri Lanka series as well. We should seriously look into this because these are the things that cost you the game," she added. 

Pakistani batswomen Nida Dar and Bismah Maroof were initially warned by the umpires in  the 13th over for running on the pitch.

"It was a silly mistake from us. We shouldn't do these things, we should learn from this," said Dar.

"Maybe if the 10 runs hadn't been removed from our total, it would have been a good game." she concluded. 

The side was handed a penalty of five runs when the same offence was repeated in the first ball of the 18th over. 

However, they again repeated the offence during the last ball of the innings, accumulating in a penalty of ten runs.      

Player of the Match Mithali Raj admitted that India had also being handed a warning on one occasion, but had been cautious enough to not repeat the same mistakes.

"We were told before getting into bat that the 10 runs [would be added]," said Raj. "The Pakistan batters were warned, and so were we, but we didn't get to that point [of a penalty]," said Raj. 

India recorded a comprehensive seven-wicket win against Pakistan making it two wins in two clashes so far in the ICC Women's World T20 2018.

