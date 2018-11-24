हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs Australia

I've been in this position before and it's not alarming: Aaron Finch calm despite lean spell

The 32-year-old opener recently recorded a golden duck in the second T20 international between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) which was eventually washed out. 

I&#039;ve been in this position before and it&#039;s not alarming: Aaron Finch calm despite lean spell
Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

Australian Limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch is calm and confident despite being unable to make his presence felt in recent T20 clashes, ahead of a vital Test series against India. 

"At the end of the day I'm still practicing well, still hitting them well, still feel good," said Finch.

"I've been in this position before and it's not alarming, it's more just trying to get through that initial five-10 balls and reassess.

"I've still been working very hard on my technique and doing a lot of work with (Australia batting coach) Graeme Hick and trying to adjust a couple of little things," he added. 

The 32-year-old opener recently recorded a golden duck in the second T20 international between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) which was eventually washed out. 

"It's not ideal, don't get me wrong, but at the end of the day it's the opposite format. I'm sure once I get to Brisbane for the Shield game I'll be able to get stuck into the red-ball stuff a bit more," concluded Finch.

Australia will be looking to seal the three-match T20 series against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Sunday, with the first Test all set to take place in less than a fortnight.     

Tags:
India vs AustraliaAaron FinchGraeme Hick

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close