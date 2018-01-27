Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium to host Rajasthan Royals' home games in IPL-11

Bengaluru: BCCI Acting Secretary Amitabh Chaudhary on Saturday welcomed Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) back in the board's fold and said decks have been cleared for Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium (SMS) to host Royals home games in the coming Indian Premier League (IPL).

"There were two impediments over RCA and the ground in Jaipur. Now, RCA is back into the fold.

"A recce has been done at the SMS and the court has ordered termination of the lease and it will now be extended until the end of the IPL. So things look settled for Jaipur," Chaudhary said in his opening remarks before the start of IPL auctions.

The Royals last played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in 2013. They later had to shift base to Ahmedabad and then to Pune due to the suspension on RCA.

IPL Chairman Rajiv Shukla, meanwhile, welcomed Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals back in the league after serving a two-year suspension.