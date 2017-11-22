Jake Ball in as England unveil XI for first Ashes Test

Fast bowler Jake Ball will be part of England's four-pronged pace attack as the visitors revealed their eleven on the eve of the first Ashes Test beginning at the Gabba in Brisbane on Thursday.

Ball, who won the toss-up between him and Craig Overton, was under an injury cloud but his ankle recovered in time for the opener that will see James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes completing the quartet of English pacers.

James Vince will make his England comeback batting most likely at one-drop, with rookie left-hander Dawid Malan slotted in the middle order.

"It wasn`t an easy decision. Craig has come into the squad and everything asked of him he`s done really well," Root, who declined to name the side earlier at his pre-match media conference on Wednesday, later said in a statement.

"All the players on their first tour have impressed and it's great that the whole squad seems to be performing.

"Jake has bowled well when he's had his opportunity on the tour and the way he goes about things on these surfaces could be really challenging for the Australians."

England XI: Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Joe Root (c), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Jimmy Anderson, Jake Ball

