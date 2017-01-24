Jallikattu protests: As city comes to a halt due to roadblocks, R Ashwin boards a metro to reach home

New Delhi: Board of Cricket for Control in India (BCCI) being the richest cricket board in the world, Indian cricketers boast of some of the most luxurious cars and bikes. However, in a bizarre incident, Indian cricket team's premier off-spinner R Ashwin had to board a metro to reach his home.

The veteran offie, who has been rested by the selection panel for the upcoming three-match T20I series against England, found himself in a spot of bother after landing at Chennai airport from Kolkata following the third ODI against England.

On Monday, as several roadblocks and protests brought the city to a halt, like common commuters, even Ashwin had to board the city’s metro rail.

The 30-year-old took to Twitter to thank airport police for ensuring his smooth arrival at his place.

“Such situation dictates the usage of public transport thanks to the airport police for taking me safely,” tweeted Ashwin.

Such situations dictate usage of the public transport, thank the airport police for taking me through safely! pic.twitter.com/MbxpikiMHy — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) January 23, 2017

Ashwin, who has been Team India's go-to man in the last two years, had a forgettable three-match series against England, where he picked just three wickets from as many matches.