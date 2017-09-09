James Anderson eyes becoming most successful fast bowler of all time

New Delhi: During the third and ongoing Test match against West Indies, James Anderson became the third fast bowler in history to bag 500 wickets. Playing his 129th Test match currently, Anderson has achieved the feat riding on consistency and remaining relatively injury-free in a career that has spanned 14 years.

There are only two fast bowlers in history who have more wickets than Anderson. They are Courtney Walsh (519 wickets) and the leader of the fast pack, Glenn McGrath (563 wickets). Anderson now feels that he can set his eyes on chasing the two.

While speaking to Sky Sports, as quoted by Reuters, Anderson said, “I’m loving it at the moment and want to keep playing as long as possible. If I can keep going for another two or three years I might get somewhere near.”

He also added, “It feels good. It’s a bit surreal. I can’t believe I have this many wickets or I have played this much cricket. I’m a bit relieved to have it out of the way. It’s a great place to bowl. I got my first wicket here and now I have my 500th. My family and friends were in the crowd.” After the English summer, Anderson’s next big campaign will be the Ashes series against Australia in Australia.