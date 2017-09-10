James Anderson overtakes Ravindra Jadeja to claim top spot in ICC Test bowler rankings

New Delhi: England pace bowler James Anderson grabbed the top spot in the ICC Test Player Rankings after his superb effort in the third and final Test at Lord’s helped England win by nine wickets to seal a 2-1 series victory over the Windies.

The 35-year-old’s career-best figures of seven for 42 in an innings and a match haul of nine wickets see him overtake India’s left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja, who he now leads by 12 points. The third and fourth places are also taken by spinners with India’s Ravichandran Ashwin and Sri Lanka’s Rangana Herath taking those positions.

Anderson, who was the top-ranked bowler in August 2016, has reclaimed the spot to become the oldest bowler to be number-one ranked since Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralidaran in July 2009 and the oldest pace bowler to be at the top since Australia’s Glenn McGrath in January 2006.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has been another major gainer in the rankings after his player of the match performance. His knock of 60 in the first innings has lifted him four places to a career-best 20th position among batsmen while his first-innings haul of six for 22 sees him gain two places to reach 21st position among bowlers. These efforts also see him overtake team-mate Moeen Ali to take fourth place among all-rounders.

Meanwhile, there has been no change in the Test Team Rankings following the series with England and the Windies retaining their pre-series 105 and 75 points, respectively.

MRF Tyres ICC Test Team Rankings (as on 10 September 2017, after the England v Windies series)

Rank Team Points

1 India 125

2 South Africa 110

3 England 105

4 New Zealand 97

5 Australia 97

6 Pakistan 93

7 Sri Lanka 90

8 West Indies 75

9 Bangladesh 74

10 Zimbabwe 00

MRF Tyres ICC Test Player Rankings (as on 10 September, after the third and final Test between England and the Windies at Lord’s):

Batsmen (top 10)

Rank Player Team Pts

1 Steve Smith Aus 936

2 Joe Root Eng 889

3 K. Williamson NZ 880

4 C. Pujara Ind 876

5 David Warner Aus 807

6 Virat Kohli Ind 806

7 Azhar Ali Pak 769

8 Hashim Amla SA 764

9 Lokesh Rahul Ind 761

10 A. Rahane Ind 760

Bowlers (top 10)

Rank Player Team Pts

1 J. Anderson Eng 896

2 R. Jadeja Ind 884

3 R. Ashwin Ind 852

4 R. Herath SL 809

5 J. Hazlewood Aus 794

6 K. Rabada SA 785

7 Dale Steyn SA 763

8 Nathan Lyon Aus 752

9 V. Philander SA 751

10 Neil Wagner NZ 745

All-rounders (top five)

Rank Player Team Pts

1 S. Al Hasan Ban 456

2 R. Jadeja Ind 430

3 R. Ashwin Ind 422

4 Ben Stokes Eng 396

5 Moeen Ali Eng 378