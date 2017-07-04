James Taylor picks his All-time XI; Virat Kohli named captain

New Delhi: Former England international James Taylor has picked his All-time XI on Lords YouTube Channel. He has picked Virat Kohli as the captain of his 'Dream Team', which includes 3 players each from England and South Africa, 2 each from India and Australia and one from Pakistan.

See the video here:

The team consists of five front-line batsmen, one genuine all-rounder, a keeper, two spinners and two pacers.

Speaking about the reason behind the selection of Kohli and AB de Villiers, the 26-year-old said: "At No.3 and No.4, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. Two guys of this modern era that are just dominating the game and are phenomenal batsmen in their own right. Again two very different players but mighty effective and elegant at the same time. Virat Kohli as captain to lead the side, he is doing a great job at the moment for India and he is definitely going to be one of the greatest of the game."

James Taylor's All Time XI

Alastair Cook (England), Sachin Tendulkar (India), Virat Kohli (Captain, India), AB de Villiers (South Africa), H.D. Ackerman (South Africa), Ben Stokes (England), Paul Nixon (Wicket Keeper, England), Claude Henderson (South Africa), Shane Warne (Australia), Shoaib Akhtar (Pakistan), Mitchell Starc (Australia).

Over the last year and a half, Lord’s Cricket Ground have had several current and past players announcing their All-Time XIs. The former England international, who played for Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire was forced to retire from cricket after being diagnosed with a serious but rare heart condition known as Arrhythmogenic Right Ventricular Cardiomyopathy (ARVC).