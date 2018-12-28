Jasprit Bumrah snaps India's 39-year-old record at MCG Test

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has added yet another feather on his cap as he snapped a 39-year-old Indian record held by Dileep Doshi during the third Test of the four-match series against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday.

The 25-year-old pacer headed into the third day of the Boxing Day Test against the Tim Paine-led side just three wickets short of surpassing Dileep Doshi (40) to take the top spot in the list of most wickets taken by an Indian bowler in his debut calendar year.

However, Bumrah tore apart Australia's batting line-up during the first two sessions of the day to finish with the brilliant figures of six for 33.

Bumrah first dismissed Marcus Harris (22) and Shaun Marsh (19) in the first session before he scalped his 41st wicket of the calendar year,i.e, of Travis Head (20) to surpass Doshi, Venkatest Prasad (37 wickets), Nanrendra Hirwani (36 wickets) and S Sreesanth (35).

The young Indian pacer finished with a total of six wickets during the match to not only take his total tally to 45 this year but also help India bundle out Australia for 151 runs in their first innings and take a huge first-innings lead of 292 runs.



In 1979, Dileep Doshi had bagged 40 wickets in his debut year in Tests, which was a record till Bumrah broke it during the MCG Test.



En route to achieving the feat, Bumrah also claimed his third five-wicket haul in Test cricket while he also became the first Asian bowler to claim a six-wicket haul in the longest format of the game in Australia, England and South Africa.

He is also India's joint leading wicket-taker in Test in 2018 along with fellow team-mate Mohammed Shami.