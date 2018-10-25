हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India vs West Indies

Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar in for final 3 ODIs against West Indies, Shami rested

Bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have been included in the Indian cricket team for the last three ODIs against West Indies.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday took to Twitter and announced the team for last three ODIs against West Indies.

 

 

The team now includes Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul and Manish Pandey.

Mohammed Shami has been rested for the remaining ODI series.

The BCCI announcement comes a day after the second ODI between India and West Indies ended in a tie.

India skipper Virat Kohli struck his 37th ODI ton on Thursday but West Indies' Shai Hope managed a FOUR on the last bowl of the match, securing a tie. Hope struck 123 off 134 balls and lead Windies to settle for a tie.

Needing 14 off the dramatic final over from Umesh Yadav, Hope got a single off the first ball before the second ball went for four leg byes. Ashley Nurse-managed to get a single off the third before being run out off the fourth. 

With two deliveries left and Windies requiring 7 runs, Hope drove the penultimate delivery for a couple before slicing the final ball for a boundary, to which the Indian players gathered around and appreciated the effort of the right-hander as the match ended in a thrilling tie. 

Brief Score from 2nd ODI between India and West Indies: India 321/6 (Virat Kohli 157 not out, Ambati Rayudu 73, Shikhar Dhawan 29; Ashley Nurse 2/46, Obed McCoy 2/71) tie with West Indies 321/7 (Shai Hope 123 not out, Shimron Hetmyer 94, Chandrapaul Hemraj 32; Kuldeep Yadav 3/67).

At present, India is playing five-match ODI series against touring West Indies. 

India had earlier defeated West Indies 2-0 in the Test series. India will also face West Indies for three T20 internationals starting from November 4.

