close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar are world's best death bowlers, says Steve Smith

Australia captain Steven Smith had no qualms in admitting the death overs of its batting essay as a case of "poor execution" by his team and "outstanding execution" by India's bowlers. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, September 25, 2017 - 08:48
Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar are world&#039;s best death bowlers, says Steve Smith
Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: The Indian bowlers' effort in the death overs, during Australia’s innings, pulled the strings back after Aaron Finch (124 off 125 balls) set the stage in the first 38 overs of the game.

The bowlers conceded just 69 runs off the last 12 overs to shift the pendulum in India's favour. It eventually played a huge role in India sealing the five-match series against Australia at the end of the third ODI here on Sunday.

Australia captain Steven Smith had no qualms in admitting the death overs of its batting essay as a case of "poor execution" by his team and "outstanding execution" by India's bowlers.

In fact, Smith showered heaps of praise on the pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

"I think Bumrah and Bhuvi are probably two of the best death bowlers going around, particularly when the wicket sort of slows up a little bit as it did," Smith said.

"We still need to find a way. We set a template really well. The first 38 overs were magnificent. We set it up and we just weren't to execute it in the back end."

Even Hardik Pandya, who took another stride towards establishing himself as a reliable all-rounder with an impressive performance with the bat and the ball, said the pace-bowling unit is "pretty amazing".

"We keep talking to each other and discussing what the wicket is doing, and what kind of deliveries we should be bowling. They are outstanding – they bowl equally well at the start and at the death. It's amazing to have guys like that. It gives me confidence to go all out and express myself," he said.

TAGS

Jasprit BumrahBhuvneshwar KumarSteve SmithIndia vs AustraliaVirat Kohlicricket newsIndia Cricket News

From Zee News

Pro Kabaddi League 2017Other Sports

PKL 2017: Tamil Thalaivas stun Bengal Warriors 33-32

IND vs AUS 2017: Ravindra Jadeja dropped, Axar Patel returns for last 2 ODIs against Australia
India vs Australia 2017cricket

IND vs AUS 2017: Ravindra Jadeja dropped, Axar Patel return...

ENG vs WI, 3rd ODI: Ton-up Moeen Ali too much for West Indies
cricket

ENG vs WI, 3rd ODI: Ton-up Moeen Ali too much for West Indi...

IND vs AUS 2017: It was Ravi Shastri&#039;s idea to promote Hardik Pandya up the order, says Virat Kohli
India vs Australia 2017cricket

IND vs AUS 2017: It was Ravi Shastri's idea to promote...

IND vs AUS 2017: Virat Kohli equals MS Dhoni’s record of nine consecutive ODI victories as captain
India vs Australia 2017cricket

IND vs AUS 2017: Virat Kohli equals MS Dhoni’s record of ni...

Watch: Brilliant Hardik Pandya destroys Aussie bowlers to help India win series
India vs Australia 2017cricket

Watch: Brilliant Hardik Pandya destroys Aussie bowlers to h...

India reclaim No.1 spot in ODI rankings after beating Australia 3-0 in 5-match series
India vs Australia 2017cricket

India reclaim No.1 spot in ODI rankings after beating Austr...

IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI: Brilliant India thrash Australia by 5 wickets, take unassailable 3-0 lead
India vs Australia 2017cricket

IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI: Brilliant India thrash Australia by 5...

FIFA U-17 World Cup big opportunity for youngsters: PM Narendra Modi
Football

FIFA U-17 World Cup big opportunity for youngsters: PM Nare...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video