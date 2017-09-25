Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar are world's best death bowlers, says Steve Smith

New Delhi: The Indian bowlers' effort in the death overs, during Australia’s innings, pulled the strings back after Aaron Finch (124 off 125 balls) set the stage in the first 38 overs of the game.

The bowlers conceded just 69 runs off the last 12 overs to shift the pendulum in India's favour. It eventually played a huge role in India sealing the five-match series against Australia at the end of the third ODI here on Sunday.

Australia captain Steven Smith had no qualms in admitting the death overs of its batting essay as a case of "poor execution" by his team and "outstanding execution" by India's bowlers.

In fact, Smith showered heaps of praise on the pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

"I think Bumrah and Bhuvi are probably two of the best death bowlers going around, particularly when the wicket sort of slows up a little bit as it did," Smith said.

"We still need to find a way. We set a template really well. The first 38 overs were magnificent. We set it up and we just weren't to execute it in the back end."

Even Hardik Pandya, who took another stride towards establishing himself as a reliable all-rounder with an impressive performance with the bat and the ball, said the pace-bowling unit is "pretty amazing".

"We keep talking to each other and discussing what the wicket is doing, and what kind of deliveries we should be bowling. They are outstanding – they bowl equally well at the start and at the death. It's amazing to have guys like that. It gives me confidence to go all out and express myself," he said.