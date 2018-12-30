हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India vs Australia

Jasprit Bumrah first Indian pacer to pick 9 wickets in a Test match in Australia

Bumrah deceived the batsmen with his exceptional line and length, lending India a decisive advantage which helped them register a 2-1 lead in the four-match Test series. 

Image Credits: Twitter/@BCCI
Image Credits: Twitter/@BCCI

Indian fast-bowler Jasprit Bumrah on Sunday became the country's first paceman to pick nine wickets in a Test match in Australia, on the final day of the 'Boxing Day Test'. 

Bumrah picked nine wickets while conceding just 86 runs at the MCG, registering a dominant performance against the hosts, despite enjoying a comparatively limited experience in the longer format of the game. 

The 25-year-old seemed all set to lead the visitors on to a comprehensive win on day four, following an excellent bowling spell in the second innings. 

Labelled as a 'genius' during on-air commentary by former Australian captain Michael Clarke, Bumrah recorded career-best figures of six for 33 runs in 15.5 overs. The lanky pacer also became the first subcontinent based bowler to register five-wicket hauls in Australia, England and South Africa during the same year.

However, India were denied an outright win following a fighting half-century by Pat Cummins who enjoyed valuable support from Nathan Lyon at the other end.  

Bumrah deceived the batsmen with his exceptional line and length, lending India a decisive advantage which helped them register a 2-1 lead in the four-match Test series on the fifth day.  

The final clash is all set to take place in Sydney from January 3rd to 7th. 

