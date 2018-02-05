Jasprit Bumrah one of four sportspersons to make it to 'Forbes India 30 Under 30'

Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah's contribution to the game has been recognised by Forbes India, which has named him in the list of the "Forbes India 30 under 30" on Monday. The project is aimed at identifying exciting and promising people in the country under the age of 30.

The other sportspersons in the list are all women: cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur, hockey goalkeeper Savita Punia and pistol shooter Heena Sidhu.

On their website, Forbes India explained the process through which it chose the entire list of 30 people.

"Through our own research and multiple conversations with industry experts, we selected names that meet our three broad criteria: The extent of impact of their achievements, and their ability to disrupt the status quo; scalability of the business or line of work and; their potential to stay a long-term player," it wrote.

After doing very well in the last couple of years in limited-overs cricket, Bumrah recently made his Test debut in South Africa and after an encouraging show in Cape Town went on to take his maiden five-for in the second Test at Centurion's SuperSport Park.

Meanwhile, Harmanpreet was one of the India Women stars in last year's World Cup in England and Wales. She made 359 runs in 9 matches at an average of 59.83, including a career-best 115-ball 171 that stunned red-hot favourites Australia in the semi-final. However, India Women lost the final to England Women.

Savita, on the other hand, was part of the women's hockey team that won the Asia Cup in Japan last year. The last of four sportspersons to feature in the list, Heena won the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the ISSF World Cup final in New Delhi last year.