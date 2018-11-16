हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Javed Miandad advises cricketers to avoid voicing opinions on political issues

His advice came in the wake of comments made by all-rounder Shahid Afridi on the Kashmir issue.

Image Credits: Reuters

Pakistan's former captain Javed Miandad has advised his fellow cricketers to avoid voicing opinions on political and other sensitive issues to avoid controversies.

His advice came in the wake of comments made by all-rounder Shahid Afridi on the Kashmir issue.

"I would say what Afridi said was not suitable and should have been avoided," Miandad told the media in Karachi.

"It is best for cricketers to avoid giving statements on political and sensitive issues. Better they focus on cricket until they retire and decide to start a new career," Miandad, a veteran of 120 Tests said.

Afridi's comments on Kashmir can be heard in a video that went viral on Wednesday.

"My comments are being misconstrued by Indian media! I'm passionate about my country and greatly value the struggles of Kashmiris. Humanity must prevail and they should get their rights," Afridi tweeted on his account.

He added that the clip is incomplete and has been taken out of context.

Afridi said that: "Kashmir is unresolved dispute and under brutal Indian occupation. It must be resolved as per UN resolution. Myself along with every Pakistani support Kashmiri freedom struggle. Kashmir belongs to Pakistan."

It is not the first time that Afridi has got himself into a controversy because of his comments.

Some months back, he upset Miandad when he made some comments on the match fixing issue and took a snipe at the former great.

