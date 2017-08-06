Javed Miandad continues his anti-India rant, calls on PCB to boycott archrivals in ICC events

New Delhi: Pakistan batting great Javed Miandad played the victim card to justify his anti-India rant. In his latest tirade, Miandad has called on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to boycott matches against arch-rivals India in ICC sanctioned events.

Talking about pride and national interests, Miandad said it's time Pakistan take a strong stance on cricketing ties with India. He also said that Indians had taken full advantage of Pakistan's fluid stance and the biggest mistake was to go to India in 2012 and play the short limited over series there.

"It is time we responded with bricks to stones. There is no need for us to play with India at any forum if they are not willing to restore bilateral ties. We should also boycott playing against them in all ICC events," he said.

"I think when we don't play India in ICC events and the ICC suffers financial losses and their events lose significance and colour, only than we will be treated with respect and we will be heard on a equal level at any forum," he added.

Meanwhile, Outgoing PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan has revealed that the biggest failure of his three-year tenure at the post was the inability to restore bilateral series between India and Pakistan.

"The biggest failure for me is to not restore the bilateral series between Pakistan and India. In my last tenure [2004-2006], I had succeeded in restoring it and we played thrice with our neighbours," the 83-year-old told Dawn.

Indian and Pakistani boards signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in 2014 which stated that the two arch-rivals will play six bilateral series between 2015-2023.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India ( BCCI) has repeatedly snubbed Pakistan's request for resumption of ties, saying it all depends on Government clearance.

But India and Pakistan continued to play in ICC events, with the most recent coming at the 2016 ICC T20 World Cup.