Javed Miandad urges PCB to stop bothering about playing with India

New Delhi: Javed Miandad has reinstated his views on India-Pakistan bilateral cricket and said that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) should not focus on reviving ties with their rivals. Miandad believes that instead of bothering about playing cricket with India, the Pakistan board needs to focus on improving domestic cricket in its country. India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral Test series since 2007-08.

Miandad was quoted to be saying in the media, "I believe we can raise standard of our game by investing on domestic cricket rather than playing against India. We've broken the jinx by defeating them in ICC Champions Trophy final and I'm sure we'll continue repeating that in future provided we pay attention on the domestic cricket. Other cricketing nations are focusing on that and we should not remain behind on that front."

He further said, "He must also improve his advisory board and call for cricketers like Majid Khan who can provide helping hand in improving domestic cricket."

Pakistan cricket has got a spring in the step in recent times with the success of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as well as the national team which won the recently-played ICC Champions Trophy in the United Kingdom.