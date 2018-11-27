हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
ICC T20I rankings

Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana reach career best in ICC T20I rankings

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur who was the second highest run-scorer in the 10-team event, gained three slots to finish at the third position.

Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana reach career best in ICC T20I rankings
Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

Indian batswoman Jemimah Rodrigues who was extremely impressive in the recently concluded ICC Women’s World T20 2018, on Tuesday jumped nine places to a career-best sixth in the latest ICC T20I rankings. 

Left-handed opener Smriti Mandhana who was named in the ICC Women's World T20 2018 team of the tournament, also leapfrogged seven places to finish at a career-high 10th position. The 22-year-old cricketer scored 178 runs in 5 matches at a strike rate of 125.35.

Indian spinner Poonam Yadav maintained her position on the second spot in the bowlers’ rankings.    

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur who was the second highest run-scorer in the 10-team event, gained three slots to finish at the third position. The 29-year-old all-rounder aggregated 183 runs in the tournament, setting the stage early on with a match-winning 103 in the opening clash against New Zealand. 

Australian opener Alyssa Healy who was named as the player of the tournament, having scored a mammoth 225 runs, leapfrogged four places to occupy the eight spot.

New Zealand batswoman Suzie Bates and Australian bowler Megan Schutt are the top-ranked batswoman and bowler in the latest ICC rankings. 

Windies cricketer Stafanie Taylor on the other hand, is currently ranked as the leading all-rounder. 

