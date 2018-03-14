Jhulan Goswami back for T20 tri-series after injury lay-off

New Delhi: Veteran seamer Jhulan Goswami was named in the Indian women's team for the T20 tri-series involving Australia and England with Harmanpreet Kaur back as the leader.

The tri-series will be played between March 22-31.

Taniya Bhatia will continue keeping the wickets. There aren't too many changes to the team that beat South Africa in South Africa last month. Smriti Mandhana will be Harmanpreet's deputy.

Veteran Rumeli Dhar has also retained her place in the squad after a decent show against the Proteas women.

India Women's T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Mithali Raj, Veda Krishnamurthy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Anuja Patil, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Rumeli Dhar, Mona Meshram.

Schedule:

March 22: India vs Australia

March 23: Australia vs England

March 25: India vs England

March 26: India vs Australia

March 28: Australia vs England

March 29: India vs England

March 31: Final

All matches will be held at the CCI, Mumbai.