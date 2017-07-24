close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Jhulan Goswami backs Indian eves to perform even better as a team after Women's World Cup final defeat against England

Under the heartbreak of a final defeat at the hands of England, Goswami was able to reflect on one of the biggest moments in India women's cricket history.

PTI| Last Updated: Monday, July 24, 2017 - 15:09
Jhulan Goswami backs Indian eves to perform even better as a team after Women&#039;s World Cup final defeat against England

London: India exceeded expectations by reaching the ICC Women's World Cup final but there is still scope for performing better as a team, feels veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami.

Under the heartbreak of a final defeat at the hands of England, Goswami was able to reflect on one of the biggest moments in India women's cricket history.

India was the only team to beat England en-route to its third title in three attempts at home, but while the individual performances were there, the task is now to follow it up with more and more team displays heading into future tournaments.

"The important thing is that nobody from the first day thought we would be a finalist. We performed and started to believe in ourselves after that match, and in each given day everybody tried to contribute, as a team we believed that if we did well we could do it our way," said Goswami, who took three crucial wickets in the final.

"We tried to contribute from all of us from the beginning. At this moment we must enjoy this journey, the whole team must enjoy the way we played, unfortunately this one was not to go our way.

"In the games we've had people perform, individually, but when it comes to a group there are things that we can work on," said the all-time leading wicket-taker in ODIs with 195 scalps.

Her Lord's outing also took her to tally to 36 wickets in World Cups ? the joint third highest ? while her three for 23 threatened to take the game away from the host and favourite England when they made 228 for eight.

In the end, it proved just a shade too much of a tally to chase, though it didn't stop her boasting a plethora of memories from her second, match-changing spell in front of 25,000 fans.

"We didn't get any early breakthrough and there wasn't much pace in the wicket, so for me it was about bowling a tight line and length. I tried to bowl in the right areas and not give them much room, they were using the crease and shuffling towards off stump, so we wanted to try and get them to play straight.

"Sometimes plans work, sometimes they don't, but they came at the right time to break that partnership. Whenever a team requires it, I try to contribute from my side ? my best bowling figures are the ones where England win the match," she added.

TAGS

Jhulan GoswamiICC Women's World CupWWC 2017India vs Englandcricket news

From Zee News

Andy Murray continues to lead ATP Men&#039;s Singles Rankings despite Wimbledon debacle
Tennis

Andy Murray continues to lead ATP Men's Singles Rankin...

Sri Lanka vs India: Ravi Shastri can have positive influence in the dressing room, says Ravichandran Ashwin
India's tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Sri Lanka vs India: Ravi Shastri can have positive influenc...

Brazilian striker Neymar staying at FC Barcelona, hints Gerard Pique
Football

Brazilian striker Neymar staying at FC Barcelona, hints Ger...

ICC Women&#039;s World Cup: Top 5 moments for Mithali Raj-led Team India
cricket

ICC Women's World Cup: Top 5 moments for Mithali Raj-l...

Manchester United&#039;s Henrikh Mkhitaryan vows to get better after tough first season
Football

Manchester United's Henrikh Mkhitaryan vows to get bet...

Sanjay Manjrekar criticises Mithali Raj and co for Women&#039;s World Cup final defeat, faces heat on Twitter
cricket

Sanjay Manjrekar criticises Mithali Raj and co for Women...

Sri Lanka name uncapped left-arm spinner Malinda Pushpakumara in Galle Test squad
India's tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Sri Lanka name uncapped left-arm spinner Malinda Pushpakuma...

SL vs IND: KL Rahul ruled out of opening Test at Galle due to high fever
India's tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

SL vs IND: KL Rahul ruled out of opening Test at Galle due...

ICC Women&#039;s World Cup: BCCI plan grand felicition for Mithali Raj and Co on return from England
cricket

ICC Women's World Cup: BCCI plan grand felicition for...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video