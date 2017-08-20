close
Jhulan Goswami's World Cup semifinal jersey to adorn walls of a sports museum

Jhulan's jersey will share the 7000 square feet space with the likes of Pele, Usain Bolt, Roger Federer, Abhinav Bindra, Sachin Tendulkar, Vishwanathan Anand, PV Sindhu, among others.

PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, August 20, 2017 - 20:16
Jhulan Goswami&#039;s World Cup semifinal jersey to adorn walls of a sports museum
PTI

Kolkata: Indian woman pacer Jhulan Goswami's World Cup semifinal winning jersey will now adorn the walls of Fanattic Sports Museum.

"A lot of memory is attached with this jersey," Jhulan said, referring to India's sensational 36-run victory over defending champions Australia in the Women's World Cup semifinal.

Jhulan's jersey will share the 7000 square feet space with the likes of Pele, Usain Bolt, Roger Federer, Abhinav Bindra, Sachin Tendulkar, Vishwanathan Anand, PV Sindhu, among others.

"The jersey I wore in the final is at the Lord's along with (captain) Mithali Raj's. I have heard the museum has an amazing collection, so hope this sporting memorabilia will inspire youngsters to take up sport."

India's first multi-sport museum's collection includes Bindra's signed gloves from 2008 Beijing Olympics, Pele's autographed jersey, Bolt's shoes and the British Empire-Indian passport of Col CK Nayudu, first Indian cricket captain, and his Bank of Allahabad passbook showing a balance of Rs. 306.

