JioTV bags India digital rights for Tri-nation Nidahas Trophy

New Delhi: Reliance Jio's live television app JioTV has bagged the exclusive India digital rights for the T20 Nidahas Trophy.

The company, last month, had also bagged digital rights to broadcast the Winter Olympic Games PyeongChang 2018 across India.

"After bringing two back-to-back major global sporting events - Winter Olympics 2018 and EFL Cup (Carabao Cup Final) - for Indian digital consumers in recent weeks, JioTV...Has acquired the exclusive India digital rights for the upcoming T20 cricket series Nidahas Trophy," a Jio statement said.

A tri-nation T20 competition, Nidahas Trophy, is scheduled in Colombo from March 6-18 between hosts Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and India.

JioTV said that it is working with Sri Lankan Cricket to offer in-depth coverage of the triangular series, enabling millions in India to access live and catch-up content on their mobile devices.

The event coverage on JioTV will include live and repeat telecast and highlight packages.

"We are excited to partner with JioTV to bring the action-packed T20 series to Indian cricket fans, and look forward to connecting with the cricket consumers in the sub-continent," Jerome Jayaratne, Chief Operating Officer, Sri Lanka Cricket said in the statement.