'Jo baat Hindi mein hai, wo kisi aur mein nahi', Virender Sehwag tweets on Hindi Diwas

New Delhi: Hindi Diwas is being celebrated throughout the country today, with Virender Sehwag being one of the first high-profile celebrities to voice his admiration for the language.

Hindi Diwas is celebrated on September 14 every year because on this day in 1949, the Constituent Assembly of the country adopted Hindi language as the official language of the Republic of India.

It serves to promote and propagate the Hindi language. The day is celebrated in the schools, colleges, offices, organizations and other enterprises as a Hindi Diwas with the unique programs and competitions organized related to Hindi poems, story recitations and vocabulary quizzes.

On the special occasion, Sehwag took to Twitter to share a famous quote by Sumitra Nandan Pant, "Hindi is the simplest source of expression of our nation."

Here's what his tweet read:

"हिन्दि हमारे राष्ट्र की अभिव्यक्ति का सरलतम स्त्रोत है ! जो बात हिंदी में है वो किसी और में नही! 17 Sept. को हिंदी कमेंट्री ! (Hindi is the simplest source of expression of our nation! What is in Hindi is not in anything else! Hindi commentary on 17th September!)", tweeted Sehwag.

Sehwag will be a part of the commentary panel in the upcoming India-Australia series, starting September 17, and as his tweet suggests, fans will be treated with his epic Hindi commentary once again.